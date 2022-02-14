Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary by forced entry reported at 4:57 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft of vehicle reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Meadow Drive.
Burglary of vehicle reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Transit Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Conder Street.
Shoplifting reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault by contact reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Kylie Circle.
Possession of marijuana reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of June Street.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East D Avenue and North 4th Street.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Root Avenue and West D Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Tangent Court.
Assault by contact reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West C Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Botanical Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Assault of a family member reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block Gilmer Street.
Harker Heights
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Maya Trail.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Assailant arrested on charge of outstanding warrant at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive. Burglary of vehicle reported at 9:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Elbert Lane.
Burglary of vehicle reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
Theft reported at 5:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assault with a deadly weapon reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bybee Court.
Assault by contact reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:07 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Assailants arrested on charge of theft at 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving with an invalid license at 7:39 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of marijuana in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5:22 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
Violation of protection order reported at 6:18 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of drug possession at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190. Accident reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the intersection of South 23rd Street and Veterans Avenue.
Assault by threat reported at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Sexual assault of a child reported at 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance at 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
Emergency detention and welfare concern reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Stolen vehicle recovered reported at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Robert Avenue.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 12:18 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Joes Road.
Assailant arrested on charge of assault at 1:16 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 2:36 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Violation of bond or protection order reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Welfare concern reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Welfare concern reported at 12:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Emergency medical detention reported at 12:49 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
Burglary of building reported at 2:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South FM 116.
Theft reported at 4:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of striking vehicle at 9:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana reported at 8:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 6:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 1:12 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Main Street and East Avenue D.
Felon in possession of a firearm reported at 12:17 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Elm Street and East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault by contact reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern reported at 6:03 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Little Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
Medical detention reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
Runaway reported at 9:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
Assailant arrested on charge of drug possession at 9:27 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Open investigation reported at 10:41 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hill Street.
Accident reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Casa Drive and Bluffdale Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 11:07 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Casa Drive and Bluffdale Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of assault at 11:59 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South US Highway. 183
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Howe Street.
Loud music reported at 2:58 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
