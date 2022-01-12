Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Killeen did not provide a police blotter for Tuesday
Harker Heights
Theft of vehicle was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 Block of Gracie Court.
Assailant was arrested on charge of having outstanding warrants at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Copperas Cove
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Displaying of a firearm was reported at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Vehicle striking a fixture or highway landscape was reported 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of East Avenue D.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 Block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 Block of East Avenue D.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Accident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South 25th Street and Urbantke Lane.
Graffiti was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 Block of West Avenue B.
Family violence was reported at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 Block of Post Oak Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 Block of Live Oak Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 180 Block of West Business Highway 190.
Assailant was arrested on charge of assault with bodily injury at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 Block of North 23rd Street.
Safe keeping was reported at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Nix Road.
Prowler reported at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Prowler reported at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Suspicious person reported at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Prowler reported at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Assault reported at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Assailant was arrest on charge of assault causing bodily injury at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 Block North Race Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
Read more crime at www.kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.