Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Aggravated assault reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Assault causing injury reported at 2:04 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of 38th Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Industrial Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon reported at 1:46 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Interstate Highway and Trimmier Road.
Aggravated robbery reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Marlboro Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 5:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Friday.
Copperas Cove
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 1:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 1:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Rodney Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:23 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported at 7:38 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Courtney Lane.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 12:01 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Welfare concern reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Accident reported at 12:52 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South 1st Street.
Interference with child custody reported at 1:41 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Forced entry reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
Fighting reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Mueller Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Avenue E.
Fraudalent destruction reported at 4:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:34 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Hogan Drive.
Accident reported at 5:33 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violence against family reported at 6:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle/
Accident involving injury or death reported at 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
Welfare concern reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 7th Street.
Welfare concern reported at 7:48 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Welfare concern reported at 9:19 p.m. Thurday in the 2400 block of Ryan Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:45 p.m. Thursday 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 5:32 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Fieldstone Drive.
Reckless driver reported at noon Thursday in the 900 block of Naruna Road.
Fraud reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious person reported at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
Child endangerment reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Child endangerment reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on Sue Ann Drive.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
