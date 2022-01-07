Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 3:00 a.m. Thursday in the 500 Block North 12th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported was 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 Block of Westover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 Block of South Gray Street.
Failure to stop at stop sign marked line was reported at 5:26 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 Block of 2nd Street.
Failure to give information was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East G Avenue and North 10th Street.
Harker Heights
A stolen vehicle was reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday in the 100 Block of East Knights Way. A firearm and a cellphone was also in the vehicle.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 8:58 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 Block of Wigeon Way.
Three burglaries of vehicle were reported at 9:31 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 Block of South FM 116.
Accident and stolen property was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 200 Block of Cowboy Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 Block of Courtney Lane.
Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information was reported at 1:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 Block of Indian Camp Trail.
Assailant was arrested on charge of expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility at 3:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 Block of of North 1st Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of striking a fixture/highway landscape at 3:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant was arrested on charge of assaualt by threat at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 Block of North Main Street.
Accident was reported at 5:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident was reported at 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Lampasas
Harassment reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 5th Street.
Harassment reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Accident reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 800 Block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 3:16 p.m. Thursday on Castleberry Street.
Theft reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Assailant was arrested on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 Block of West Avenue E.
Accident reported at 7:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 Block of East 4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South US Highway 183.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
