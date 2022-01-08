Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 1300 Block of Harris Avenue.
A vehicle striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 1700 Block of Terrace Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 1400 Block of Alta Mira Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 Block of Trimmier Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:46 p.m. Friday in 1700 Block of Alamo Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide a police reports for Friday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide a police reports for Friday
Lampasas
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported at 6:27 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Noise disturbance reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Sunflower Street.
Noise disturbance reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 1:04 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Accident reported at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive; no injuries were reported.
Theft reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 5:47 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance reported at 9:16 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Loud music reported at 10:18 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West 4th Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
