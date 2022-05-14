Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Violation of magistrate’s order reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 3:55 a.m. Friday in the intersection of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of vehicle reported at 4:10 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of vehicle reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Voelter Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6:51 a.m. Friday in the 12000 block of 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9:42 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Charisse Street.
Shoplifting reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Mona Drive.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Raymond Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wood Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 8:37 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Gowen Drive and Zephyr Road.
Theft reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Reckless driver reported at 12:19 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North US Highway 281.
Burglary of motor vehicle reported at 1:14 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by threat reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
Reckless driver reported at 3:37 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of North US Highway 183.
Assault reported at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 3:54 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of South US Highway 183.
Suspicious activity reported at 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Assault reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Disorderly conduct reported at 11:09 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
