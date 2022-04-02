Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Discharge of firearm reported at 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.
Narcotics investigation reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 3:19 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 3:19 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 2100 South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Poage Avenue and Tucker Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity reported at 1:33 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Fraud reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday on Powell Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal trespass reported at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Assault reported at 4:34 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Suspicious person reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Reckless driver reported at 8:19 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Avenue A.
Shots fired reported at 11:38 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
