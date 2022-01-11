Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Killeen did provide a police report for Monday
Harker Heights
A suspect evading arrest was reported at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 Block of Shasta Drive.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:57 a.m. Monday in the 100 Block of West Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:04 a.m. Monday in the 1800 Block of Mattie Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:31 a.m. Monday in the 2000 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:22 a.m. Monday in the 1200 Block of North 1st Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of failure to display driver’s license at 6:41 a.m. in the 1200 Block of North 1st Street.
Sexual indecency with a child was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Assailant was arrested on charge of criminal trespassing at 11:53 a.m. in the 300 Block of North Main Street.
Assault of a pregnant person was reported at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 3500 Block of Rock Island Road.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 400 Block of South 25th Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of false report at 4:29 p.m. Monday in the 1100 Block of South 11th Street.
Driver striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:05 p.m. Monday in the 1400 Block of Phyllis Drive.
Attended death was reported at 5:02 p.m. Monday in the 800 Block of Industrial Avenue.
Fraudalent use of identifying information was reported 5:52 p.m. Monday in 1800 Block of Cowhouse Court.
Lampasas
Theft reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Theft reported at 11:37 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 9th Street.
Domestic disturbance at 1:42 p.m. Monday reported in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Fraud reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Disturbance reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Suspicious activity at 5:07 p.m. Monday reported in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
