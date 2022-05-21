Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Striking an unattended vehicle reported at midnight Friday in the 800 block of Abercrombie Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 1:03 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and French Street.
Abandonded motor vehicle reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
Theft reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Skyline Avenue.
Assault of a family member reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Hammond Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:09 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of College Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block Diane Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 7:52 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:57 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Edgefield Street and Paintrock Drive.
Aggravated robbery reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Unlawful carry of weapon reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North Gray Street.
Unlawful carry of weapon reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Unlawful carry of weapon reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity reported at 1:27 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 8:11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 10:57 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 1:07 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Theft reported at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 7:51 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:09 p.m. in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
Read more crime at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.