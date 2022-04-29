Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Theft reported at midnight Thursday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:03 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Brook Drive and Little Avenue.
Assault by contact reported at 8:36 a.m. Thursday in an area specified as a field or woods in the police blotter.
No insurance reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Bellaire Drive and Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Duvall Drive.
Driving with suspended license reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sutton Drive.
Assault of a family member reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South 8th Street.
No driver’s license reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Shoplifting reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Narcotics investigation reported at 3:14 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Kathy Drive.
Harker Heights
Forgery reported at 9:39 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Copperas Cove
Marijuana possession reported at 3:03 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Fraudulent possession of identifying material reported at 11:09 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 11:33 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of Cactus Lane and Cedar Grove.
Welfare concern was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Theft of service reported at 4:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use of identifying information reported at 4:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Sublett Avenue.
Reckless damage reported at 4:28 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Briscoe Court.
Assault reported at 5:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 7th Street.
Welfare concern reported at 7:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Mike Drive.
Striking unattended vehicle reported at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Continuous violence against family reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 9:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Meggs Drive.
Harassment reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 12:14 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Theft reported at 8:36 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue
Theft reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Assault by threat reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud reported at 3:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B
Disorderly conduct reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Hillcrest Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:01 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 5th Street.
Assault reported at 9:25 p.m. Thursday on Powell Drive.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
