Area police reports for Wednesday

COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of N. Main Street
An obstruction of a highway/passageway was reported at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of W. Avenue E.
A burglary of a building/ criminal mischief, with and assist from the North Bend, Ore. Police Department was reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of W. Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Ave.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 of Urbantke Lane.
A disorderly conduct with discharge display of a firearm was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway Avenue and East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An assault by threat was reported at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Public Works Drive
A welfare concern was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of N. Main Street.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 11:35 a.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Killeen and Harker Heights police reports were not available.
Compiled by Steve Wilson
