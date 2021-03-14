Area police reports from Friday, Saturday

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:18 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Botanical Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:34 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Jerry Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 2:53 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:34 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Interstate Highway 14 and South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:09 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:11 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Fail to stop give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 9:27 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Wolf Street.
Fail to stop give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Fail to control speed was reported at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Harris Avenue.
Laundering of monetary instruments was reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Fabianna Drive and Jim Avenue.
Burglary of a building/forced entry was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Priest Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Loma Vista Parkway and South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:05 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Second Street.
Theft from a person (not pickpocket) was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Second Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a police report from Friday or Saturday.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:44 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Theft was reported at 07:20 a.m. Friday in the 700 block East Avenue G.
Compiled by Thaddeus Imerman
Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.