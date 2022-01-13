Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Driving without a driver’s license was reported at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Happy Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failing to drive in a single lane was reported at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 10th Street and Ray Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Harker Heights
Driving with the wrong license plate was reported at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 Block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Found property was reported at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 Block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
Assailant was arrested with the assist of another agency on charge of failure to appear for marijuana possession at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 Block of East North Street.
Found property was reported at at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Block of Urbantke Court.
Accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of West Avenue B and North 7th Street.
Accident was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 Block of South FM 116.
Theft was reported at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Block of Urbantke Court.
Accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Wagon Trail Circle.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 Block of South 13th Street.
Disorderly contact was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 Block of North 1st Street.
Runaway reported at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Block of Phil Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 Block of West Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle reported at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Olive Street.
Harassment reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday on Alexander Lane.
Assault reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Reckless driver reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Open container reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Casbeer Street.
Harassment reported at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Possession of controlled substance reported at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 3rd Street.
Prowler reported at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of McLean Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
Read more crime at www.kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.