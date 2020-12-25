Area police reports from Killeen, Lampasas and Copperas Cove

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Houston Street.
A burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Little John Drive.
A burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 11:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Willow Springs.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 12:44 a.m. in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An assist from another agency, Killeen Police Department, was reported at 5:53 a.m. in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An arrest for a warrant for indecency with a child, two counts, was reported at 6:01 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 9:37 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jake Drive.
An assist from another agency, Oxnard, Calif. Police, was reported at 10 a.m. in the 300 block of East Ave. E.
An accident was reported at 10:22 a.m. in the 800 block of Hill Street.
An animal bite was reported at 2:59 p.m. in the 400 block of Jeffrey Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:09 p.m. at the intersection of Constitution Drive and Independence Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Cline Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:41 p.m. in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
An unattended death was reported at 4:51 p.m. in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by contact - family violence - interfering with emergency phone call was reported at 10:46 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
Lampasas
A prowler reported was at 1:45 a.m. in the 200 block of E. 1st St.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:23 a.m. in the 2200 block of S. US. Hwy. 281.
A domestic disturbance reported at 8:55 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Porter St.
A burglary of a habitation was at 11:14 a.m. reported in the 1400 block of W. North Ave.
A theft was reported at 4:09 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Broad St.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:16 p.m. on N. US. Hwy. 183.
A found property was reported at 6:21 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Key Ave.
A found property was reported at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Dr.
A disturbance was reported at 9:57 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Key Ave.
Compiled by Steve Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.