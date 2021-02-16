Area police reports indicated

Killeen
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building, forced entry was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of W. Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, prohibited weapon, hinder apprehension or prosecution/known felon, evading arrest or detention, failing to identify fugitive intent, giving false information, obstruct highway passageway, and found property was reported at 2:50 a.m. on Monday in the 800 block of S. 11th Street.
An arrest on a warrant for felony failure to report was reported at 2:58 a.m. on Monday in the 800 block of S. 11th Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. on Monday in the 800 block of N. First Street.
Theft of property was reported at 2:37 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of W. Avenue B.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 5:10 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 7:44 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Red Oak Drive and Margaret lee Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:22 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of E. Business Highway 190.
A strike on a fixture/highway/landscaping was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Houston Street and Robertson Avenue.
An assault by contact/family violence and an assault with bodily injury with theft were reported at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An assault by contact-family member was reported at 7:54 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
An accident was reported at 9:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Urbantke Court.
An accident was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An animal bite was reported at 10:57 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Lauren Street.
An accident was reported at 11:46 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Big Divide Road and Grimes Crossing Road.
An arrest for assault (family violence and bodily injury-impeding breath and circulation) was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of S. Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 2:04 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of E. Avenue A.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:06 p.m. in the 900 block of S. 27th Street.
Reports from police departments in Harker Heights and Lampasas were not received as of press time.
