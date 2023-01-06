Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Failure to stop and give information of an attended vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
A Narcotics investigation took place at 6 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 6400 block of Nessy Drive.
Killeen Police Department reported a city warrant served at 3:11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North. 10th Street.
The display of a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Stagecoach and Loop Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Jasper,
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Fowler Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Garth Drive and West Dean Avenue,
Debit credit card abuse was reported 1:45 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Deloris Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard,
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:37 a.m. on Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:14 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday, in the 4400 block of Abigail.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4 a.m. on Thursday Rancier and 4th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Vega Lane.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive.
A criminal mischief was reported at 1:41 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant in the 100 block of East Rancier,
A Class C criminal mischief was reported at 1:17 a.m. Thursday at a home at the intersection of 16000 block of 8th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday at a shopping mall in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday at a parking garage/lot in the 4300 block of Mattie Court,
A terroristic threat was reported at a home/residence at midnight Thursday in the 3400 block of Chisolm Trail,
Harker Heights
A theft was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Fox Trail,
Copperas Cove
Cruelty to a non-livestock animal, illegal dumping was reported at 12;18 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A criminal trespass was reported at 12:53 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
Invasive visual recording was reported at 11:28 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An arrest was reported for possession of controlled substance at 3:19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
An accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal trespass/criminal mischief was reported at 7:38 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North 9th Street.
A criminal trespass was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Continuous violence against the family was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 10;17 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
A criminal trespass was reported at at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Theft was reported at at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless Driver was reported at 3:59 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street,
A suspicious person was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Arnold Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday on Deb Lynn Avenue,
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone was reported at at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Ricky Green
