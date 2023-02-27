Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the area of Goode Drive and Illinois Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of North Roy Reynolds Drive and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Farm to Market Road 440.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans memorial Boulevard and Stonetree Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Benttree Drive.
A theft was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:28 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Root Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Allstar Court.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Tanner Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Hunt Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Shady Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon was reported at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:52 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Halstead Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, credit/debit card abuse was reported at 5:39 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 8:44 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An information only report was taken at 9:28 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Credit/debit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:29 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Easy Street and Rodney Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault, family violence was reported at 6:46 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Mesquite Circle.
An open container was reported at 8:48 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, emergency medical detention was reported at 10:39 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:44 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:57 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest for open container, driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:25 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Saddle Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 2:34 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault, family violence was reported at 4:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, reckless damage/destruction was reported at 4:57 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue D.
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 6:33 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
72-hour parking violation was reported at 10:12 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 2:23 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Georgetown Road and West Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Lucas Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Briscoe Court.
An arrest for theft, resisting arrest/search/transport was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North First Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 5:09 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An assault, family violence, terroristic threat was reported at 5:09 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Little Street.
A theft of motor vehicle was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication, failure to appear was reported at 2:37 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, carrying a weapon was reported at 3:03 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for no seat belt, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plate, no drivers license, failure to appear was reported at 3:11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Pan America Drive.
Fraud, theft was reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Arno Street.
An arrest for theft, public nuisance, failure to appear, tampering with water distribution system was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:03 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for driving with illegal license was reported at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Aztec Trace.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, expired license plate, speeding in a school zone was reported at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest on outstanding warrant for speeding was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear was reported at 4:10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for no drivers license was reported at 7:11 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Lemonwood Drive.
Violation of a bond, protective order was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
An accident, duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape was reported at 2:26 a.m. Sunday in the area of Spanish Oaks and South Roy Reynolds.
An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:41 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Harley Drive.
Lost firearm was reported at 1:56 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Harvest Loop.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Highway 281.
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:26 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:23 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of College Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:52 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
