Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:51 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Chisholm Trail.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:40 a.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Lowes Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation, forced entry was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Ronald Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Conder Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:29 p.m. Monday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Recovery of a vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 11:33 p.m. Monday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Credit card abuse, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:51 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Credit card abuse was reported at 7:49 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Electronic transmission/possession of certain visual material was reported at 8:08 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 7:57 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle was reported at 9:11 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North First Street.
Theft of property was reported at 8:24 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A sexual assault was reported at 11:22 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for another agency on probation violation was reported at 1:23 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A welfare check was reported at 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:06 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Blanket Drive and Cowboy Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
A sexual assault was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault, family violence, criminal mischief was reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Duty on striking a fixture/landscape was reported at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 6:48 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:34 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 8:12 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Vernon Drive.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:42 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North First Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
A theft was reported at 5:58 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Arson was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
A welfare check was reported at 8:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of tobacco by a minor, found property was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Clements Avenue.
Stalking with previous convictions was reported at 1:13 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
An assault with bodily injury to a family member, unlawful restraint, found property was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
Three thefts were reported at 9:23 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A burglary of a building was reported at 10:17 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An arrest on warrants for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A suicide was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
An accident was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
An accident involving personal injury was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Traci Drive.
Found property was reported at 6:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Whitney Drive and Tyler Drive.
An arrest for speeding was reported at 11:11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:03 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, display of fictitious license plate was reported at 10:57 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.
A fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Olive Street.
A burglary of vehicle was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
A theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rodeo Road.
An emergency medical detention, criminal trespassing of a habitation, interference with emergency request for assistance, criminal mischief was reported at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane.
An arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 11:07 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harassment was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
Harassment was reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Siena Court.
An arrest warrant for theft was reported at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:27 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 2:53 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Disorderly conduct, unlawful discharge/display of a firearm was reported at 4:28 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Prospector Trail.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Jamie Road.
Found property was reported at 2:11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Beeline Road.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:33 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
An assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief was reported at 4:19 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An agency assist was reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
Shots fired was reported at 8:22 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Willis Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Naruna Road.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 11:13 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 2:11 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:21 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
A traffic hazard was reported at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:26 p.m. Monday on Park Lane.
Theft was reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Ridge Street.
An arrest for displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Live Oak Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:52 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of East U.S. Highway 190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.