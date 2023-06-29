Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Deadly contact was reported at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in Lee Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Steve Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
A displayed license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in North Second Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in Lee Drive.
Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
A theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Duty to give information was reported at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Temora Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Metropolitan Drive.
The fail to stop and give information was reported at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Attempted suicide was reported at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapon was reported at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Wolfe Road and North Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Fleet accident was reported at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Avenue F and South Second Street.
Dumping in other designated areas was reported at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
Theft was reported at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Safe keeping was reported at 11:14 am.. Wednesday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Kate Street.
Theft was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
Warrant of arrest was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West US Highway 190.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Dryden Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Truman Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of January Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Bee Line Lane.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Natchez Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Theft was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assisting other agencies was reported at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Rebecca Lane.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South US Highway 281.
A motor vehicle fire was reported at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of South US Highway 281.
An suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
