Area police reports

LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:29 a.m. on Saturday in the 1800 block of E. 3rd St.
A reckless driver reported at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday on S. US Hwy. 281
A suspicious person reported at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of S. US Hwy. 281
An assault reported at 1:46 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Brown St.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:01 p.m. on Saturday on Picadilly Circle.
A reckless driver reported at 6:01 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of S. US Hwy. 183
No information for Saturday was provided by Killeen or Copperas Cove police, and Harket Heights does not release police reports on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.