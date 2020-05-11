DeAndre Luckey

A search warrant at one Killeen residence resulted in a drug bust and the arrest of one Little Rock, Arkansas, man.

According to police, a narcotics investigation was conducted which “targeted a man believed to be involved in the possession and distribution of controlled substances in Killeen.”

After obtaining a search warrant, police arrived at a residence on Newton Drive and made contact with Deandre Luckey, who police identified as the person who allegedly had possession of 315 grams (.6 pounds) of methamphetamine and 326 grams (.7 pounds) of marijuana in his room inside the home.

Both substances were field tested, and showed positive results, according to the arrest affidavit.

Luckey, 19, was arrested and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters on Saturday on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams.

As of Monday afternoon, Luckey was listed in the Bell County Jail under a total of $105,000 in bonds.

