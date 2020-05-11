A search warrant at one Killeen residence resulted in a drug bust and the arrest of one Little Rock, Arkansas, man.
According to police, a narcotics investigation was conducted which “targeted a man believed to be involved in the possession and distribution of controlled substances in Killeen.”
After obtaining a search warrant, police arrived at a residence on Newton Drive and made contact with Deandre Luckey, who police identified as the person who allegedly had possession of 315 grams (.6 pounds) of methamphetamine and 326 grams (.7 pounds) of marijuana in his room inside the home.
Both substances were field tested, and showed positive results, according to the arrest affidavit.
Luckey, 19, was arrested and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters on Saturday on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
As of Monday afternoon, Luckey was listed in the Bell County Jail under a total of $105,000 in bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.