According to the Killeen Police Department, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery this weekend.
In a Facebook post released by KPD late Saturday, they are looking for a man who entered a business in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue around 9 p.m. The suspect showed a gun and demanded money the fled on foot.
The description released by police said they are looking for a Black man with a thin build around 5 foot, 10 inches tall. He is described as having short hair and a short goatee. The post said the suspect was wearing a black mask with a white logo on it, a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.
The gun the suspect carried is described as a black semi-automatic handgun.
Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or may have any information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips may be made on the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential. Tipsters whose information leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
