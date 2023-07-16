According to the Killeen Police Department, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery this weekend.

In a Facebook post released by KPD late Saturday, they are looking for a man who entered a business in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue around 9 p.m. The suspect showed a gun and demanded money the fled on foot.

