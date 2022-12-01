Michael Leonard Moore

Michael Leonard Moore

A Fort Hood soldier was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he shot and killed his 34-year-old girlfriend earlier this year.

Spc. Michael Leonard Moore, 35, an Army plumber, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder on Wednesday. He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Sept. 21.

