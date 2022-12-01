A Fort Hood soldier was indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said he shot and killed his 34-year-old girlfriend earlier this year.
Spc. Michael Leonard Moore, 35, an Army plumber, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of murder on Wednesday. He has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Sept. 21.
On Sept. 19, a sergeant with Moore’s unit found the deceased body of Phyllis Campbell in a two-story townhouse at 1109 Wales Drive after Moore had allegedly confessed that he had killed her, according to the arrest affidavit.
Moore also allegedly confessed to Killeen Police Department officers, telling them that his girlfriend threatened him with a knife and that he had “packed some things” to leave. Instead, he went back inside the residence’s bedroom and sat on the bed waiting. He allegedly had a firearm hidden under a comforter in his lap, according to the affidavit.
Moore allegedly admitted to shooting at Campbell multiple times when she entered the room, police said. According to Moore’s account, when he walked up to his girlfriend while she was on the floor, she told him, “You shot me,” and he ‘“shot her again.”’
“I shouldn’t have done it,” Moore allegedly told officers.
Immediately after the shooting, Moore contacted an Army sergeant twice that same night, according to the affidavit. The sergeant told police Moore contacted him at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, and asked if he could stay the night. The sergeant did not immediately respond, but contacted Moore at 5:30 a.m.
Moore met with the soldier and told him that he had shot and killed his girlfriend, according to the affidavit.
The sergeant allegedly traveled with Moore to the home on Wales Drive to see if he was telling the truth about killing his girlfriend; there, the sergeant “observed a body at the top of the stairs, where police later found (Campbell) in a pool of blood,” according to the affidavit.
An autopsy later showed that Campbell died of gunshot wounds to her abdomen, hip area, chest and neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.