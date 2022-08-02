What’s happened so far and what’s next?

March 2, 2021: Investigators say that the conspiracy began when Brandon Dominic Brown informed Jessica Elaintrell Smith that he had access to U.S. Army property at Fort Hood that he could steal without being caught. Smith then allegedly told Brown that she knew someone who would purchase and then sell the stolen items.

June 17, 2021: Locks are found to be cut and multiple items are determined to be missing from Fort Hood. A joint investigation between the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division and the Office of Homeland Security Investigations begins.

July 9, 2021: Search warrant conducted at the home of Nathan Nichols in Corpus Christi, where police allegedly recovered more than $1.2 million and stolen Army equipment, some of which was traced back to the June 16, 2021 theft at Fort Hood.

Sept. 9, 2021: Smith is charged in federal court and a warrant for her arrest is issued.

Sept. 15, 2021: Smith is arrested and transported to Nueces County. The same day, Brown is charged in federal court and a warrant for his arrest is issued.

Sept. 17, 2021: Brown is arrested and transported to Nueces County.

Oct. 13, 2021: A federal grand jury hands down two-count indictment against Smith and Brown.

Nov. 23, 2021: A federal grand jury hands down a superseding indictment against Smith and Brown with more detailed allegations.

Nov. 29, 2021: Smith and Brown each waive arraignment and plead not-guilty.

March 31, 2022: Nichols pleads guilty to the federal counts against him.

April 5: Smith pleads guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Aug. 2: Smith is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton at the federal courthouse in Corpus Christi.

Sept. 6: Jury trial for Brown set to begin in Tipton’s courtroom.

Oct. 4: Sentencing hearing set for Nichols in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos in the Southern District of Texas.