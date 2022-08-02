Jessica Elaintrell Smith

Jessica Elaintrell Smith

An Army veteran who was facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to participating in the theft of $2.1 million worth of military gear from Fort Hood received a prison sentence plus a hefty restitution payment.

During a remote hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation. Tipton ordered that Smith pay nearly $1.3 million as restitution to the U.S. Army. While in prison, she will have to pay $25 per quarter, and then $250 a month once she is released. At a rate of $250 per month, it would take more than 400 years to pay off nearly $1.3 million.

