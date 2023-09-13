Chaparral High School

Chaparral High School, the 432,000 square-foot campus is expected to be open for the 2022-2023 school year and will lower the enrollment at HHHS. Harker Heights High School will remain the only 6-A high school in KISD.

 Bob Massey | Herald

The Chaparral High School Booster Club came to school in August expecting all the money made in the spring to still be there.

Instead they found that all funds for every sport except football had been completely drained, totaling a loss of around $40,000, according to club members.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.