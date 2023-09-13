The Chaparral High School Booster Club came to school in August expecting all the money made in the spring to still be there.
Instead they found that all funds for every sport except football had been completely drained, totaling a loss of around $40,000, according to club members.
Booster club member and KISD parent Revlon Wilson told the Herald that she regularly worked at the concession stand for volleyball games and hand counted each dollar before handing it off to the club president to be stored.
“We made around $900 to $1,200 each game on concessions. Now that money is just gone,” she said this week.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Northington said in an email Tuesday that KISD police have taken over the complaint and are investigating the matter.
“Our School Safety Department received a complaint regarding the misappropriation of funds from an outside organization. The complaint was referred to our KISD Police department for further investigation and theft charges are pending.” Northington said. “Booster clubs are considered ‘outside’ organizations and must complete an annual statement of purpose and the district provides training but other than that we have very limited involvement.”
Northington said that students will receive uniforms, equipment and other items that are provided through the district as normal; they just won’t have those extra funds for items that they district can’t provide.
The investigation is currently ongoing and no other information is available at this time.
