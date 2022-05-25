A Killeen man was arraigned Wednesday on the charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that her friend logged onto her Instagram account to message a friend of hers that would buy them vape pens.
The affidavit identifies this man as Peter Alfonce, 29.
Alfonce picked up both the victim and her friend from school and took them to his apartment. Alfonce told the girls that they were not allowed to leave his apartment until one of the girls performed oral sex on him, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Alfonce later told them that it would go quicker if they had sex instead. Both refused..
After the victim refused him again, Alfonce assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
After leaving his apartment, Alfonce bought the victim and her friend vape pens and according to the victim, mentioned about them going into business together by him buying her vapes and her selling them at school.
The victim also told police that Alfonce was in the Army and that she knew this because he was wearing a uniform. When she told Alfonce he could go to prison, he told her that he was in the Army and they do not go to prison.
According to the affidavit, the victim made outcries to an adult and responding officers. Phone data collected during the investigation placed the victim at the location of Alfonce’s apartment during the time of the reported assault. The victim also identified Alfonce in a double-blind photo line-up.
She told police that she was 100% certain that Alfonce was the adult who assaulted her.
Alfonce gave a voluntary interview to the police and said that he did have oral sex with the victim and her friend. Alfonce said that he believed that the victim’s friend was over the age of 18 but stated that the victim did not appear to be mature.
According to the affidavit, Alfonce had picked up minors from the victim’s high school on two occasions.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed Alfonce’s bail at $100,000.
Alfonce was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, however, a booking mug was not yet available.
