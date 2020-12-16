A detailed arrest affidavit outlines the grisly scene that officers said they encountered when entering a Copperas Cove home on Saturday, when they found three people dead, including two children.
Cove police filed murder charges against Bryan Richardson, 27, who is alleged to have stabbed his wife and two children to death.
He was booked into the Coryell County Jail on Dec. 13 and has not posted bond as of Wednesday. Richardson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on Sunday and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of $2.25 million.
The arrest affidavit names one of the victims as Kiera Michelle Ware, who was Richardson’s wife, and two children, identified in the report as “C.R.” and “B.R.”
Cove police on Wednesday declined to release the ages of the victims.
“I will not be releasing any additional information,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, public information officer for the Copperas Cove Police Department.
At approximately 9:32 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street after a man who had been locked out of the house “reported looking through a window and seeing a dark liquid on the floor, and the interior garage door open.”
Officers entered the home through an open window, where they noted “a large amount” of blood on the kitchen and living room floors and a small dog that was deceased, lying in a pool of blood.
Police said they located Richardson in a bedroom, lying “on a bed in the center of the room.” Officers noticed that his hoodie was covered in blood, according to the affidavit.
One of the officers pulled back the comforter on the bed and located Ware, who was deceased, and the bodies of the two children.
Richardson was placed into handcuffs. He allegedly said that he did not know what happened and one of the officers suspected that he had been drinking.
Police then continued to search the residence. In the kitchen, officers said they found “a kitchen knife, covered in blood, sitting on the kitchen table along with an empty six-pack of beer” and an empty bottle of a prescription antidepressant, according to the affidavit.
Police said the injuries on Richardson, including lacerations on his arm, were self-inflicted.
As part of the process, Richardson had to complete a “Mental Illness/Intellectual Disability Screening form,” police said.
“Question #10 on the form asks if the subject is extremely worried about losing their job, position, spouse or custody of their children due to an arrest,” the affidavit states. “(Richardson’s) response was, ‘I already lost all of those.’”
Although their ages have not been released, media reports indicate that one of the children was in a pre-K program at the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
“Our hearts are broken with this tragedy, especially at this time of the year,” CCISD Director of Behavioral Support Rhonda Burnell said in a statement on Monday.
“We are providing additional counseling services and resources to both students and staff to assist them in dealing with this loss. We will continue to assess the needs of the students and provide developmentally appropriate support and services. Parents may contact the school if they would like their children to receive counseling services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.