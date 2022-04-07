A formal complaint, with new details, has been filed against a Killeen Police Department officer who was arrested by Georgetown police earlier this year following an accusation of domestic violence.
KPD Officer James Paul Craigg is accused of punching his wife in the back and ribs, leading to bruising and a broken rib, during a domestic incident on Feb. 7, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald from Williamson County. Georgetown police filed an arrest affidavit and criminal complaint on March 28 with the Williamson County Attorney’s Office.
Earlier in March, Georgetown police notified KPD of the accusations against Craigg, and he was placed on paid leave pending an internal affairs investigation, according to KPD on March 16 and March 23.
His status since has changed.
“Once the department was notified that a criminal information was filed in Williamson County against James Craig, the department immediately placed him on unpaid leave effective March 28,” said KPD Commander Ronnie Supak, in an email on Thursday. “The internal investigation continues.”
According to the affidavit, the woman did not want to file a police report. She sought medical care on Feb. 11 after experiencing persistent pain. Georgetown police began their investigation on Feb. 24, following a report from the medical provider.
“A medical provider ... in Georgetown reported one of his patients came to the clinic with injuries sustained in a domestic violence assault,” according to the affidavit. The woman told medical staff members that she had been suffering from constant pain in her abdomen since being assaulted by Craigg on Feb. 7 during an argument.
“The injuries (the woman) sustained from the assault were identified in the (medical) record as four large purple bruises on her upper left back ‘consistent in size with closed-fist assault,’ the fracture of one left-side rib, and contusions of the front and back left side of her upper chest,” police said in the affidavit. “She said she had been assaulted by her husband but didn’t make a police report and didn’t want to make a police report because her husband was a police officer.”
She told medical staff members that he began abusing her three years ago and that the last incident was in November of 2021, police said.
The detective met with Craigg at KPD on March 2.
“I attempted to speak with James about (her) injuries, but he advised he would not speak to me without an attorney,” according to the affidavit.
On March 16, more than five weeks after the alleged incident, Craigg was arrested on a charge of assault with bodily injury on a family member, which is a Class A misdemeanor charge. He bonded out the next day on a $5,000, bond, according to jail records.
KPD officer’s arrest: A timeline of events
Feb. 7, 2022: KPD Officer James Paul Craigg allegedly punches and injures a 31-year-old woman during a domestic incident in Georgetown, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald.
Feb. 24: A Georgetown Police Department detective is assigned to investigate the alleged incident after a medical provider reported to police that on Feb. 11 the woman sought medical care and was discovered to have suffered a fractured rib during the assault. A Georgetown officer is dispatched to the woman’s residence and takes a report.
March 2: Georgetown police notify KPD of the investigation.
March 16: Craigg is arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail. The same day, KPD issues a news release.
March 17: Craigg is released from the Williamson County Jail after posting a bond of $5,000, according to Williamson County Jail records. An emergency protective order also is filed at this time, according to Williamson County court records.
March 28: Formal criminal complaint is filed with the Williamson County Attorney’s Office.
May 27: A hearing to discuss discovery, or evidence, in the case is scheduled.
