The Killeen Police Department on Thursday arrested one man in correction with a shooting that occurred at a local restaurant on Mother's Day, May 10.
According to a news release issued by department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, Jontay Perez Naylor, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault - threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in Bell County Jail on a bond totaling $322,000.
According to the release, Naylor was arguing with another person at a Killeen residence around 4:18 p.m. May 10 before the second person left the house with children in tow and Naylor allegedly gave chase. Naylor reportedly rammed the vehicle with his own multiple times before the second driver pulled into the parking lot of McDonald's Restaurant, 1105 S. Fort Hood St. Naylor allegedly then approached the vehicle, spoke to the driver and then fired a weapon into the vehicle.
According to police reports at the time, no injuries were reported from the gunshots, but minor injuries were reported as a result of the broken glass from the car's windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.