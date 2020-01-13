Three Houston teenagers have been arrested, accused of attempting to steal a Chase ATM, said a Harker Heights Police Department spokesperson Monday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 11, according to a news release from police spokesman Stephen Miller. Heights Police were dispatched to an alarm at the Chase Bank ATM located in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

When officers arrived, they found a white Ford F-250 flatbed “hooked up to the Chase ATM with a large metal logging chain,” according to reports. “The truck was still running, though unoccupied, and the chain attached to the damaged ATM was pulled tight.”

Officers soon located and arrested the three suspects on foot in the 200 block of Indian Oaks Drive. The men were identified by police as 19-year-old Jesse Salomon Domingues and 18-year-olds Andre Omar Martin, and Marcus Treyvion Woods.

All three were booked into the Harker Heights Police Department.

“The three suspects have since been transferred to federal custody after coordination with the FBI and could possibly be linked to numerous ATM thefts throughout Texas,” Miller said.

The F-250 flatbed was later found to have been stolen out of Temple and was returned to the owner.

