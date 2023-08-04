The big, bold, red letters in all caps made it clear: Amaun Brandell Gilbert, a 20-year-old who was wanted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of man in north Killeen last weekend, had been “ARRESTED.”
“Gilbert has been located and arrested,” Killeen Police Department announced on its Facebook page Thursday night. “He was transported to the Killeen City Jail. We would like to thank the community for helping us in this investigation.”
Gilbert was wanted in the death of Richard Xavier Solomon, 24, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue. He died shortly after at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Thursday’s brief social media post featured a photo of Gilbert with the words “ARRESTED” printed across his face in red letters — something KPD rarely did under Charles Kimble, Killeen’s former police chief who retired from KPD earlier this year.
Thursday night’s post netted more that 350 likes, 62 comments and nearly 40 shares in about 12 hours on Facebook.
KPD’s social media presence and the content of its news releases have changed in recent weeks, since new KPD Chief Pedro Lopez started the job earlier this summer.
The department has released more photos showing drugs, guns and money that have been taken off the streets. It has also updated the KPD crime statistics “transparency” webpage — which had not seen updated reports in months before Lopez arrived.
The monthly crime reports appear to be coming out monthly now.
(1) comment
Too early to judge, but not too early to hope.
...
Perhaps the new chief Killeen overlords hired just might be able to do task splendidly, time will tell.
...
[thumbup]
