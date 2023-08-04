Arrested

A Thursday night social media post by Killeen Police Department featured a photo of Amaun Brandell Gilbert with the words “ARRESTED” printed across his face in red letters — something KPD has rarely done in recent years.

 Screenshot

The big, bold, red letters in all caps made it clear: Amaun Brandell Gilbert, a 20-year-old who was wanted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of man in north Killeen last weekend, had been “ARRESTED.”

“Gilbert has been located and arrested,” Killeen Police Department announced on its Facebook page Thursday night. “He was transported to the Killeen City Jail. We would like to thank the community for helping us in this investigation.”

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Too early to judge, but not too early to hope.

...

Perhaps the new chief Killeen overlords hired just might be able to do task splendidly, time will tell.

...

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.