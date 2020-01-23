The Killeen Police Department made 10 arrests for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of no-knock search warrants last week, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department.
The police department received information about narcotic activity at a house in the 300 block of Root Drive and detectives with the Organized Crime Unit began an investigation, according to Miramontez.
The arrests were made during a no-knock warrant on Jan. 15 with assistance from KPD’s SWAT team.
No injuries were reported and the investigation is pending, according to Miramontez.
