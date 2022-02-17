Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft by shoplifting reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Deadly conduct, discharged firearm toward building/person at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Fairview Drive.
Public intoxication reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Duval Avenue.
Aggravated assault reported at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Duval Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injuries reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Duval Drive.
Terroristic threat reported at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block East Bryce Avenue.
Unreasonable noise reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft by shoplifting reported at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard
Criminal mischief reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of priest Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 3;15 p.m. Wednesday 500 East G Avenue.
Assault reported at 7;50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assault reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault reported at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Quail Hollow Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest on suspicion of public intoxication reported at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of King Trail.
Arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana reported at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Arrest warrant reported at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of a firearm reported at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Attempted suicide reported at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North 19th Street.
Runaway return reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Plateau Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Plateau Street.
Fleet accident reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Theft reported at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Wigeon Way.
Emergency medical detention reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
Tobacco sale to a minor reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Arrest on suspicion of theft reported at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
Wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate reported at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Arson reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Fifth Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 East Business Highway 190.
LAMPASAS
Minor accident reported at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South key Avenue.
Assault reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Minor accident reported at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Key Avenue and North Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 1;10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Assault by threat reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious person reported at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South State Highway 281.
Theft reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
Fraud reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Arrest, possession of a controlled substance at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Suspicious person reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity reported at 8;24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Prowler reported at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
