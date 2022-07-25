Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Crime report unavailable from Killeen Police Department at press time.
COPPERAS COVE
Welfare check was reported at 12:37 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Urbantke Lane.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, exposure to serious bodily injury, abandoning/endangering a child, deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Louise Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:07 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Risen Star Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Williams Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:09 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
An assault of family member was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
An accident was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Disorderly conduct, fighting, accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North 19th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:14 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An arrest assist for possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:39 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
An arrest for warrants,theft of property, previous convictions, criminal trespassing was reported at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest for warrant, theft of property was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Craddock Street.
An arrest for continuous violence against family members, failure to identify, refuse to give information was reported at 10:16 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An arrest for burglary of habitation, protective order violation was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
An accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Liberty Bell Lane.
Found property was reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Agency assist was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 3:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Judy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, abandon/endanger a child was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 12:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 10:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Tyler Drive.
An arrest for no driver’s license was reported at 3:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:58 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Hogan Drive.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for court warrants, illegal license plates was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business 190.
An arrest for robbery, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest was reported at 8:33 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 10:54 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue F.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at midnight Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 4:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for aggravated assault of a family member was reported at 5:58 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Bella Vista Loop.
A criminal report for promotion of prostitution was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interference with request for emergency assistance was reported at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Libby Lane.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cathedral Court.
An arrest for reckless driving was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Nola Ruth Boulevard and East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for evading with a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 4:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of County Road 4034.
An accident was reported at 9:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
