Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:12 a.m. Thursday in East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:45 a.m. Thursday ion the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6;17 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
The discharge of firearm was reported at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
Driving while license was suspended was reported at 10:31 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:48 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Traditions Drive.
A burglary was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Dunn Avenue.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4;30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7;40 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Lee Drive.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 9:22 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Westcliff Road.
A aggravated assault was reported at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Farhills Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Ray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11;21 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Pebble Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:43 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East A Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The failure to identify leading to arrest was reported at 2:24 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:04 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Jacob Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:54 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Jacob Street.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Tyler Drive.
The harassment on a public servant leading to arrest was reported at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:39 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
An accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Lutheran Church Road.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
General information was reported at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact on a family member was reported at 3;40 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Miles Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4;10 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 4:19 p.m. Thursday in Cove Terrace.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4;53 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
Assaulting family member leading to arrest was reported at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
General information was reported at 11;09 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11;39 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Credit card abuse was reported at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 6:49 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:24 p.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of Dark Wood Drive.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
The burglary of a building was reported at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:47 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of North Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 7:18 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 6th Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
