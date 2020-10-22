Arrests made in indecent sexual contact, narcotics cases

Killeen police have made an arrest in two acts of indecent contact between an adult and two juvenile victims which took place earlier this year.
Daniel Patrick Smith, 21, has been charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact, stemming from two incidents with different victims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Aug. 10, the Killeen Police Department was advised that two victims, both children, had reported sexual contact with the Smith at his house on Volley Lane in Harker Heights. One witness claimed to have witnessed a portion of the act against one of the victims on or about Aug. 9, and the other alleged incident reportedly took place on or about New Year’s Eve 2020.
Smith’s bond is set at $150,000, or $75,000 for each victim.
In an unrelated case, Jered Kainoa Kihe, 33, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-1 gram or more but less than 1 gram, stemming from an arrest on Tuesday.
On that day, agents of the Texas Department of Public Safety were conducting a patrol around a motel in Killeen when they saw an individual leave the motel area in a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. The agents observed a faulty brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. During the traffic stop, Kihe was identified as the driver, and the agents requested a search of Kihe’s person and vehicle, which led to the discover of small plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance which field tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
Kihe’s bond has been set at $30,000.
