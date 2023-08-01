BELTON — Bell County will be mailing out 1,600 jury summonses in order to begin the search for the 12 impartial people who will decide whether a man acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a Killeen detective who was serving a no-knock warrant at a Killeen home.
Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police officers entering his residence.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
12 OUT OF 1,600
Jury selection is set to begin in Guy’s case on Oct. 30, in the 27th Judicial District Court. During a status hearing on Tuesday, attorneys from both sides worked through some details of the jury selection process.
“We’ll have the big courtroom downstairs reserved for the (jury) call,” said Judge John Gauntt, during the Tuesday afternoon hearing. “We’ll start at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30, and keep going until we get through.”
Bell County is going to mail out 1,600 summonses and, of those, between 200 to 400 people are anticipated to show up to the courthouse, according to court discussions on Tuesday.
“We’ll be able to get a jury out of a panel of 200 people,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns during the Tuesday hearing.
Gauntt asked about the juror questionnaires that will be handed out to the prospective jurors who arrive at the downstairs courtroom.
“I’ve sent the defense a copy of a questionnaire,” Burns said. “We’ll have that taken care of.”
Burns told the court that the state’s version of the questionnaire is more than 20 pages long and is in progress. The defense also is working on a version. Then, attorneys from both sides will have to hash out to an agreement on a final version.
“We’re anticipating a very lengthy questionnaire,” said defense attorney Jon Evans, who, along with Leslie Booker, is representing Guy.
It is estimated that the trial will take two weeks, including the jury selection process, according to court discussions on Tuesday.
One last status hearing is set ahead of the trial, on Sept. 13.
