BELTON — Bell County will be mailing out 1,600 jury summonses in order to begin the search for the 12 impartial people who will decide whether a man acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a Killeen detective who was serving a no-knock warrant at a Killeen home.

Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.

