Assault charge filed after weekend incident

A Killeen man is facing a criminal charge after he was accused of attacking another man on Saturday.
Kyle Kamron Lyles, 24, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault/bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Saturday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of North 8th Street in response to a reported disturbance.
At that location, officers discovered the suspect, Lyles, with two females and one male. The male was bleeding with apparent injuries to his face and head, and claimed that Lyles had assaulted him.
The victim further stated that Lyles had a knife and was threatening him with it, according to the affidavit.
Lyles bond for the Saturday incident has been set at $100,000, and his bond for two additional charges of criminal mischief and interfering with an emergency call brings his total bond to $106,000, according to the Bell County Jail web site.
In an unrelated incident:
Keith Deshawn Gadison, 21, has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a separate affidavit, stemming from a Friday traffic stop and pursuit during which a gun was discovered.
