Assault on child, debit card fraud leads to charges

A Killeen man is charged with injuring a child following a July incident.
Taelon Deshawn Chandler, 32, has been charged with one count of injury to a child-intentional bodily injury, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On July 18 Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of an assault. When they arrived a woman advised them that a child, a relative, had been assaulted by the child’s mother’s boyfriend, Chandler. While officers arrived Chandler called and they overheard him say that he did not mean to hit the child, then got on the phone with the officers and told them the same thing.
The child told officers that Chandler had “punched’ him and one of his teeth had come out, which officers later observed to be the case. The child then showed, with a closed fist, how he had been struck, according to the affidavit.
The child later also told a forensic interviewer about how he had lost the tooth, and how Chandler had thrown him on the bed, which made him feel “like he was in the sky.”
Chandler’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, Essence Denise Law, 22, has been charged with fraud-use/possession of identifying, more than five items, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Nov. 8, KPD officers conducted a traffic stop of a 2009 White Infinity, of which the driver fled in the vehicle once being identified.
Later that day officers located that vehicle near the intersection of Clear Creek and Bunny Trail, the driver and sole occupant was identified as Law during a traffic stop. Law stated she had no drivers license and was placed under arrest for failing to stop at a designated point.
A search found Law to be in possession of Visa debit cards in names other than hers, as well as an ultrasound, and Law indicated she was currently pregnant. She also indicated that the driver of the vehicle who was stopped earlier in the day was the father of her unborn child, and that the debit cards found were unemployment cards. She claimed that friends had left them in her home, but when asked what those friends’ names are could not provide the names of the two victims.
An investigation led to contacting the bank from which the two victims’ debit cards were issued, and to a grand jury subpoena requesting details about the two debit cards found, according to the affidavit. Both victims were contacted and eventually replied that they had not given permission to anyone use their information to obtain unemployment benefits. Cash withdrawals were determined to have been made with both cards in September and October.
Law’s bond has been set at $50,000.
