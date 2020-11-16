Assault on cop, gun pointing incident lead to charges

Two men are facing assault charges in separate incidents on Sunday and Friday in Harker Heights and Killeen.
Wilder Ben Kawika Smith, 40, of Belton, has been charged with one count of assault on a public servant, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Sunday Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to a location in reference to a disturbance. On the scene, one of the officers made contact with Smith, whom the officer believed to be intoxicated.
When the officer attempted to arrest Smith for public intoxication Smith struck him with a closed fist, causing pain and redness. Another officer on the scene reported that he saw Smith strike the officer, according to the affidavit.
In the other incident, on Friday, a Killeen Police Department officer was advised that a male subject with no shirt was carrying a handgun and racking slide as if he was chambering a round of ammunition, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
The officer identified the subject as Reginald Quentine Davis, 29, of Temple. The officer learned that a firearm had been located in a trash can near Davis’ location, and that had met with two persons in the area who said Davis had pointed the gun at one of them, and that same person had previously been in a verbal dispute with Davis, which included a death threat against said person, according to the affidavit.
The second person on scene stated that Davis had in fact pointed a firearm at the other person.
Davis was charged with one count of aggravated assault-threatening bodily injury with a deadly injury.
Bond for both Smith and Davis has been set at $100,000 each for the aforementioned charges, and Smith is facing an additional charge of resisting arrest, search or transport, with an additional bond amount of $5,000, according to the Bell County Detention Center website.
