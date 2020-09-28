Assault suspect threatened further violence against victim

A Nolanville man is facing a criminal charge stemming from a violent altercation on Thursday.
Thomas Brewer Jr., 21, has been charged with assault of a family/household member by impede breath/circulation (strangulation/choking), according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive, where they made contact with two adults on the scene, including Brewer.
The other adult on scene said she and Brewer had gotten into an argument. She then said Brewer had pulled her hair, pushed her against the wall and strangled her multiple times, according to the affidavit.
Officers observed bruising around the victim’s neck, with both bruising and a bite mark on her arm, as well as a body print on the wall where Brewer had allegedly thrown her.
Brewer told the officers that he and the woman had gotten into a shoving match and that he had bitten her, referencing the bite mark officers had told him was on the victim, because she had bitten him first. He then told officers that the woman needed to get out of his house.Furthermore, when told he would have a protective order against him regarding the victim, Brewer threatened to kill the woman, according to the affidavit.
Brewer’s bond has been set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.