Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Thursday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Alta Vista Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Clear Creek Road.
Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Happy Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:17 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Terrace Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:01 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 5:49 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Preston Hollow Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:03 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Blake Street and South Eighth Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West I Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East E Avenue and North 12th Street.
Failure to stop was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:14 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of June Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of North Gray Street and Sprott Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 10:12 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:16 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Clear Creek Road and Mohawk Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
Harassment was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
