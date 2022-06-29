Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West B Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
A burglary was reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Adams Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
A false report to a peace officer was reported at 1:01 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal license plate was reported at 4:12 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Harassment was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
Found property was reported at 9:28 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Neff Drive.
A theft, forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 12:03 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
An assault, family violence was reported at 2:16 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 2:12 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
Illegal dumping was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
Welfare check was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 100 west Business Highway 190.
A sexual assault was reported at 4:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:19 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Margaret lee Street and Robertson Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:36 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Lutheran Church Road.
A welfare check was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of Willow Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
Injury to a child was reported at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
Duty on striking fixture, fleet accident reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Dennis Street and Hughes Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Jeffery Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Old Copperas Cove Road.
An unattended death was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North 17th Street.
Displaying illegal license plate was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Business Highway 190.
Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Osborne Trail.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
An accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for criminal mischief warrant was reported at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
