Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Resisting arrest or search was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft from oa perosn was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Deloris Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Taylor Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:10 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Gus Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Tallwood Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:59 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Dunn AVenue.
Theft of a bicycle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Carrier Circle.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Heather Lane.
An assault on a family member was reported at 11:07 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Windward Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 6:11 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
A suspicious act was reported at 8:33 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A robbery was reported at 2:29 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 6:51 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
An arrest for expired operator’s license was reported at 9:02 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
Harassment was reported at 9;20 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.