Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Public intoxication was reported at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Dallas Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Hall Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of University Village.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Durango Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Dunn Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Waterproof Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Foxglove Lane.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Found property, safe keeping was reported at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
An arrest for warrant for evading arrest or detention with previous convictions was reported at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
72-hour parking violation was reported at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Lyons Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Cowhouse Court.
Interference with child custody was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Elm Street.
An attended death was reported at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
A theft was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An assault of a family member, assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An assault was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Elm Wood Circle.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Howe Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Park Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.