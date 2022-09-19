Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of Poage Avenue.
- An assault was reported at 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:34 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Taft Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter loop.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Daybreak Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Sycamore Drive.
- An assault was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cedarview Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Renick Ranch Road.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
- An assault was reported at noon Sunday in the 2200 block of Tyler Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of July Drive.
- An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:43 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of York Avenue.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:51 p.m. Sunday in the area of 18th Street and Diamond Circle.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:03 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:28 p.m. Sunday in the area of Rancier Avenue and Second Street.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Gateway Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:46 p.m. Sunday in the 13100 block of Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:23 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Phyllis Drive.
- An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 3:56 a.m. Friday in the intersection of North First Street and Sherman Avenue.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 10:53 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
- A welfare check was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
- A theft was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm to market Road 116.
- A theft was reported at 1:31 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An agency assist was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North First Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:44 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6:26 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
- A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Williams Street.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 7:53 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Courtney Lane.
- An arrest for theft was reported at 9:46 a.m. Saturday in 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A theft was reported at 11:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Avenue B.
- Deadly conduct, emergency medical detention was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
- An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- An assault was reported at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
- An accident was reported at 7:02 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Highway Avenue and South 23rd Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:29 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent destruction or concealment of writing was reported at 3:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault, family violence was reported at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- An arrest for assault of a family member was reported at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 20 block of Edgemere Court.
- An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare check was reported at 2:11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Hogan Street.
- Arson was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
- An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 10:13 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- An agency assist arrest was reported at 10:27 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
- An accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare check was reported at 1:31 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Halter Drive.
- An emergency medical detention was reported at 2:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cross Drive.
- An assault by threat was reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
- Attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Bee Creek Loop.
- Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscure license plate was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An agency assist arrest for another agency was reported at 9:06 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Harker Heights
- An agency assist arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Red Cloud Drive.
- A warrant arrest for no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Huey Road.
- An arrest for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, outstanding warrants was reported at 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest for public intoxication, evading arrest was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest for stolen firearm was reported at 3:04 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest for public intoxication, criminal mischief was reported at 5:02 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- A stolen vehicle was reported at 10:59 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Stillhouse Lake Road.
- Possession of child pornography was reported at 2:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest for public intoxication, evading arrest was reported at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bybee Court.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West First Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Third Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 3:51 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 5:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- A disturbance was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday on Sunset Drive.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday on Westridge Place.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Spring Ho Avenue.
