Approximately four to five individuals arrived at the 7-Eleven store on 1100 S. W.S. Young Drive in a pickup truck and attempted to pull the ATM from the building on Wednesday, according to Killeen police.
The suspects were covered from head-to-toe and remain unidentified, according to Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for Killeen Police Department. They broke the glass to the store and tried pulling the ATM out of the business with a cable that was attached to the truck.
