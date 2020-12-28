Attempted purse snatching leads to criminal charge

An attempted purse snatching has a Michigan man facing a criminal charge in Killeen.
Kedrien Demese Booker, 38, of Coffeeville, Michigan, has been charged with one count of robbery, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Wednesday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a business in Killeen where a victim reported that a man tried to steal her purse, after first approaching her at her vehcile and demanding her keys. The victim said she ran from the suspect, later identified as Booker, but fell. Booker then climbed on her and tried to steal her purse. Officers observed injuries on the victim’s knee and leg.
A witness said she saw a man trying to steal the victim’s purse, and yelled at him to leave. The witness then followed the man to a nearby business and pointed him out to officers.
Booker told police he had been in an altercation with someone but denied trying to steal anything.
Booker’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, Robinson Gaspar Perez-Lopez, 57, is charged with one count of forgery of government record/money/securities, in connection with a Dec. 22 attempt to cash a stolen check with a forged driver’s license, according to a separate criminal complaint affidavit.
