A case of debit card fraud in August, along with a brief foot chase, has led to an arrest by the Killeen Police Department.
Xavier Breyon Doolittle, 38, of Killeen, has been charged with debit card abuse, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Aug. 5, an officer responded to the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway, in reference to a reported case of credit/debit card abuse. There, a victim told an officer that he had received a message from his Chyme account stating that funds had been removed from it for a room and security deposit there at the Motel 6.
These charges were not authorized and the victim said he went to the motel to assist police with the investigation, and that he had lost his wallet about two weeks before at the H-E-B store in Harker Heights.
Hotel staff confirmed the room had been rented fraudulently and that they did not want the suspect, Doolittle, on the property. Officers went to the room and after receiving no answer from knocking were let inside by the clerk, where they found several items of identification belonging to the victim, according to the affidavit.
As they returned to the lobby, Doolitte was seen entering the motel and the clerk pointed him out before Doolittle took off running. Officers apprehended him after a foot chase, during which several more bank cards belonging to the victim fell out of Doolittle’s pocket.
Doolittle’s bond has been set at $20,000.
In an unrelated incident, Videll Leemeril Vieney, 47, also of Killeen has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, according to a separate criminal complaint affidavit. On March 5, KPD officers were part of an operation to apprehend a fugitive when the suspect, Vieney, was located in a bathroom.
A search of Vieney led to a plastic baggie with five capsules of what was suspected to be heroin, which was verified for one of the capsules by a lab analysis by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Vieney’s bond has also been set at $20,000 in addition to another $20,000 bond related to a motion to revoke probation, according to the Bell County Jail website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.