An Austin man was being held at the Bell County Jail on Monday afternoon in lieu of more than $400,000 in bonds for allegedly hitting two men with his car.
The arrest, which occurred on June 10, stemmed from a May 24 hit-and-run report near the Cefco convenience store in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young in Killeen, according to the affidavit.
According to reports, police found two men at the store — one unconscious and not breathing regularly and the other with a head injury.
On the scene, police found “vehicle parts on the ground, tire marks and damage,” according to reports.
The officers were then dispatched to the 2200 block of Elkins Avenue where witnesses said 27-year-old Jordan Smart allegedly argued with the two men and tried to set one of the men’s mattresses on fire. When the two men left the house to walk to the store, Smart allegedly drove a vehicle in their direction, reports said.
Smart was arraigned via video magistrate by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.
